How this soccer whiz kid watched YouTube, lands UK tour spot

KICKING GOALS: Luke Lyons, 8, has been selected to take part in the Euro Football Star tour in the UK. Picture: Ebony Graveur

SOCCER: It was his adoration of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo that inspired Luke Lyons to start taking the sport seriously.

The eight-year-old loves everything sport and, according to his family, has endless energy.

Since discovering soccer, the energy is spent almost exclusively on soccer.

"I saw Cristiano Ronaldo on a YouTube video and then I started playing soccer at school," Luke said.

"I started getting better and I followed Cristiano Ronaldo's tricks.

"He looks like me and he has really cool cars.

"He's my favourite; he's the second best soccer player in the world."

After one season playing a new sport, most kids are just warming up.

But Luke has more than found his feet since taking up soccer only a season ago.

"He has only played one season of soccer and he's just absolutely soccer mad," Ms Lyons said.

All the practice is paying off as Luke's skills skyrocket, catching the attention of those higher up in the soccer world.

Luke plays with the Laidley Soccer Club and signed up to play for the 2020 development squad.

Through the development squad, the family was sent an email inviting Luke to participate in a trial in Warwick.

"They test across Australia," Ms Lyons said. "It's a skills-based test.

"And they give them scores on their tests so they can work on their skills and improve."

From more than 1000 contestants, Luke was ranked 50th.

The family received a letter declaring Luke to be in the top five per cent of his age group, 10s and under - and inviting him to participate in a two-week tour in the UK next September.

Two lucky participants will receive a scholarship, which will cover some of the tour's costs and the family is crossing their fingers.

"We won't find out until December 24 - if he gets a scholarship, we might all go as a family," Ms Lyons said.

The family has already begun brainstorming ways to raise funds in the lead up to the trip.