How this road will grow by a kilometre without roadworks

ODD MOVE: This small rural road is set become a kilometre longer, without any work being done to it.

A ROAD has doubled in length overnight, following a decision by the Somerset Regional Council at their meeting last week.

The rural areas of our region are home to a great many roadways, some less travelled, some without asphalt, and some without so much as a name.

One such unnamed road is at the centre of a request approved by council this week to extend Wernowski Road near Vernor.

Because the other road is unnamed, landowners are unable to have a rural property number assigned to their properties, and extending Wernowski Road to include this unnamed section would allow this to be possible.

Councillor Jason Wendt had to excuse himself from the meeting while the remainder of council discussed the issue due to a conflict of interest, as he and his wife were the ones who submitted the original request.

Director of Operation Craig Young said extending the road wouldn’t pose any problems.

“The road crosses through the reserve and into a new section,” he said.

“It already looks like a natural extension of Wernowski road, this just formalises it.”

With the change, a small section of Wernowski Road that currently goes unused will be turned into an unnamed road, and a 960-metre section of an unnamed road will become part of Wernowski Road.

Mr Young noted it may be some time before the changes were updated to be reflected on external services such as Google Maps.

The remaining councillors gave their unanimous approval for the decision.

“This is just a common sense rectification,” Cr Sean Choat said.