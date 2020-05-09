How this Dalby business sold over 8000 toilet rolls

ROLL UP: Dalby’s cleaning and catering co sold over 8,000 toilet rolls during COVID-19

WITH an end in sight to the global pandemic that has been COVID-19, one Dalby business has already found the light at the end of the tunnel.

Dalby's Cleaning and Catering company were able to keep their doors open during the pandemic, with owner Brenda Storey calling the last six weeks a 'bizarre' time.

"A week into the this whole thing we sold something like 8000 toilet rolls," Ms Storey laughed.

"We had people coming from Toowoomba to get toilet paper and then people from Brisbane.

"A gentleman came in about three weeks ago and bought a carton to send to his family in Sydney.

"What we would normally sell in a month we sold in four days."

Ms Storey admitted that while it was good to see local businesses being supported, the pandemic brought out another side to people.

"The nastiness has stopped thankfully.

"I just think people were scared but now I think they are realising that this will all go away, hopefully."

While the team on Archibald Street are fully stocked with toilet paper, other essentials items are still proving to be difficult to find.

"Hand wash is probably the biggest issue at the moment," Ms Storey said.

"Most of the industrial sizes that we normally get are from the US and they just aren't shipping them at the moment. "Hand sanitiser is also still hard to get a hold of.

"We are getting dribs and drabs but the minute it comes in it goes.

"Things have quieted down over the last week so hopefully it means things are getting back to normal."