How the region will recover from last year’s bushfires

LOOKING AHEAD: The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has approved a recovery plan to restore the damage caused by the 2019 bushfires. Photo: Craig McIntyre

THE fires of 2019 might seem like a lifetime ago, with everything that’s gone on in the world since, but their impact is still being felt.

As part of the ongoing recovery process, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council last week approved its recovery plan for the bushfire events in the Thornton area.

In a report to councillors, council officers noted the true extent of the damage caused by the fires was “yet to be realised”.

The fires burnt through an estimated 22,000 hectares of land between October and December and destroyed one home and “numerous” sheds and outbuildings.

It was also noted the damage to flora and fauna from the fires would take years to recover.

The purpose of the recovery plan is to “assist communities that have suffered the impact of the bushfires to reach a state of ‘recovery’”.

The plan sets out 13 key recovery objectives on which the council will focus.

While several of these were completed at the time of the fires, others are more long-term in their scope.

Included in the plans is the implementation of a weed management program to “assist with the rejuvenation of flora in the region”, as well as supporting rural properties in the repair of fencing and sheds as well as stock welfare and paddock feed.

The plan was unanimously approved by the council, with councillor Janice Holstein praising the simplicity of the two-page document.