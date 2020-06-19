How teenagers made $70,000 in a month during COVID-19

TWO driven and ambitious teenagers made more than $70,000 in sales in just a month as they searched for opportunity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lachlan Delchau-Jones, 18, graduated from St Augustine's College in Springfield Lakes last year and has been running his own online businesses for four years.

He linked up with business partner Taylor Reilly, 19, on social media and the pair have been working closely together for the past six months.

They launched a dropshipping business at Easter time and in 28 days they had made north of $70,000 in sales before closing the online store.

The pair netted $20,000 in profit from selling craft products to Australian families during the lockdown.

With the dropshipping model, the two act as the "middlemen" as they shipped products from China directly to buyers who had bought items from their online store.

It means they don't have to pay for warehousing or hold inventory.

"As teenagers we both don't come from wealthy households that hold any business knowledge," Mr Delchau-Jones said.

"We are just two good mates, completely self taught that set out to do something big during these times."

Mr Reilly dropped out of university and deferred his business and IT studies at the Queensland University of Technology.

He said he has no intention of reenrolling.

"You've just got to go for it," he said

"I thought this is what we're going to be doing full time because there's opportunity.

"We wish we were probably another week earlier in starting what we did.

"When that happens opportunities open up."

The business partners' focus is now working with social media influencers and helping them sustain their brands, particularly in difficult economic times where brand deals may have disappeared.

"It's a big space," Mr Reilly said.

"Being able to work with them and go we know how to build you a product and build a brand that has some longevity to it.

"Lachy and I know how to build an online business and make money from it and these influencers have the reach and the following."

Mr Delchau-Jones encouraged young people to push themselves.

"You've got to dip your toes in the water and test it out for yourself," he said.

"It has nothing to do with age. We just jumped on it. We saw an opportunity and worked our arses off to achieve it. You can do this at any age."