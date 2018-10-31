Menu
Login
Macey Smith. Picture: Evan Morgan
Macey Smith. Picture: Evan Morgan
Lifestyle

How teen achieved health and fitness results

by MADURA MCCORMACK
31st Oct 2018 4:26 AM

PRESSURES of social media may put heavy expectations on teens to look or exercise a certain way, but Macey Smith has shown it's not about being in a traditional gym.

The 18-year-old had been struggling with her weight for many years, but going to the gym once or twice a week was just about the only activity she would do.

"All my life I've struggled with my weight, and in Year 12 I put it at the back of my mind. I felt like I didn't have time to do anything about it. I was too busy studying or working," she said.

"I really wanted to do something about it … I had been to gyms in Townsville and I didn't feel motivated."

By chance, Macey's mum came across a two-week free trial at women-centric gym Fitness with Zoe in March and told her to give it a go.

Within a month Macey had convinced her mum to hop on board as well.

Now seven months on, the soon-to-be university student has lost 10kg.

 

Macey Smith gets fit under the watchful eye of her Boston terrier, Harvey, at Anderson Park. Picture: Evan Morgan
Macey Smith gets fit under the watchful eye of her Boston terrier, Harvey, at Anderson Park. Picture: Evan Morgan

 

 

diet fitness health social media teens weight loss

Top Stories

    Somerset council reflect on term so far

    Somerset council reflect on term so far

    News They assumed their roles in April of 2016.

    Planning scheme double up in council's sights

    Planning scheme double up in council's sights

    News The changes have been a long time coming

    Student athletes' hard work recognised

    Student athletes' hard work recognised

    News Sports take centre stage at awards

    Salvos unveil new look but remain committed to same mission

    Salvos unveil new look but remain committed to same mission

    News It features new sections for pet and bridal items.

    Local Partners