How sporting venue made 100+ patrons successful

YOU would not normally get table service at the races, but that's what the Lockyer Turf Club did to make its most recent race day work.

To accommodate patrons at the first public race day on Saturday, the club set up "zones" in line with coronavirus safety restrictions.

Ten zones were licenced along with additional unlicensed zones at the grandstand and grassed area.

Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood said the crowd of about 120 patrons mostly pre-purchased tickets online before the race day.

"A lot of people enjoyed the table service - that was one of the restrictions with the liquor licence," he said.

"It was well and truly good to have people back at the track.

"The crowd was really good; they were really responsible."

He said several patrons had commented it was great to be back at the track, and that they enjoyed the set up.

The club's next race day is on Sunday, July 12, just days after stage three coronavirus restrictions are set to come into effect.

Kirkwood hoped if the laws went through, it would allow more patrons to attend the races.

The club's two major race days, the Gatton Cup and the Laidley Cup, were cancelled this year, and won't be scheduled until 2021.