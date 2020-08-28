Menu
A new pitch upgrade at Fernvale Sport Park will allow for more competiton (File image)
Sport

How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

Ali Kuchel
28th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
A-GRADE cricket under lights on a Friday night in Fernvale is now a possibility, with Somerset council approving the installation of a turf cricket wicket.

Councillors today approved Totally Cricket Wickets to install a turf cricket wicket for the upcoming summer season at Fernvale Sports Park.

The upgrade will bring Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder's junior teams to the park.

If the sporting facility has lights installed by January/February, the club indicated to council it would also put an A-Grade team into the Ipswich competition for the first time.

The old pitch will be relocated to the rugby league oval for local junior cricket and removed at the end of each season.

Council's director of Corporate and Community Services, Matthew McGodrick, said the Thunder's junior teams would start playing in the post-Christmas season.

"They hope if we can get the lights up in time, they'll enter a team into the Ipswich competition for the first time ever and play at Fernvale on Friday nights," he said.

Council's ability to provide a new turf comes from $355,000 of COVID works for Fernvale Sports Park enhancements.

The pitch construction required to meet a December deadline.

Councillor Helen Brieschke, who has travelled for junior cricket with her two sons, said it was a great project for the Somerset region.

"Having something more local will help our local teams as well," Cr Brieschke said.

Gatton Star

