How punters are pocketing thousands in Fernvale

Five winners have hit the jackpot at the Brisbane Valley Tavern in the past two months.

TWO lucky gamblers are slightly richer after hitting the jackpot at the Brisbane Valley Tavern.

A mum from the Fernvale region has pocketed a tidy $13,311 after scoring big on the Lightning Link pokies machine on Friday.

In the past two months, five punters have hit the jackpot playing pokies machines at the Fernvale tavern, including someone who took home $10,520 earlier last week from the Dragon Link machine.

Tavern owner Nicky Amante said she took over the Brisbane Valley Tavern in January and hadn't seen anything like it.

"It's unheard of, it's never happened before... It's just crazy,” Ms Amante said.

"I've asked around and it's very rare.”

She said the machines were set to provide players with the best return possible and said, while the setting cut into profits, the result was happier patrons.

"They have the best payouts compared to other pokies machines - it entices people to come back and if they win they come back,” she said.

"There's still a turnover but the percentage back to player is higher.”