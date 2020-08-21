How new drought officer will help our farmers

A FORMER agronomist and agribusiness manager has taken on the task of supporting primary producers affected by drought.

Marc Leman will work with farmers to encourage them to seek support in tough times as part of his role as a drought support officer with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

“They have to remember, there’s plenty of support out there, whether its financial or non-financial,” Mr Leman said.

“The main function of the role is to funnel as many rural producers towards rural support options … but at the end of the day it’s up to them to make the call.”

The drought support officer role will involve being across drought support options available from a range of services, agencies and programs to help drought-affected farmers, farm workers, agribusiness owners and their families.

Mayor Tanya Milligan urged farmers and agribusiness owners to reach out and access what was on offer from the newly funded support option.

“I know it is not always easy to ask for help, but council can now offer greater support for accessing a wider range of services and programs including mental health support …” Cr Milligan said.

“This role is focused on increasing awareness of the diverse range of support options and drought management programs which are available to back those suffering from the effects of drought in our community.”

Mr Leman will also continue to progress actions outlined in the council’s Livestock Farming Drought Support Action Plan, which was developed with local producers in September last year.

The council’s drought support officer will offer assistance within the Lockyer Valley until December 31.

This project received funding through the Federal Government’s Drought Communities Programme Extension.

If you are a drought-affected farmer, farm worker or agribusiness owner and would like to find out your support options, contact Mr Leman on 1300 005 872 or email CETeam@lvrc.qld.gov.au.