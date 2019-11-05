Menu
Login
Did you manage to win big with your Melbourne Cup bets today?
Did you manage to win big with your Melbourne Cup bets today?
Horses

How much your horse paid out

5th Nov 2019 4:01 PM

The race that stops the nation has been run and Vow and Declare has come out on top.

As all the excitement from watching the race subsides, punters will be scrambling to find out exactly how much they have won.

Here is how much each of the top three horses paid, according to Bet Easy:

1st: Vow and Declare: $11.70 for the win and $3.90 for a place.

2nd: Prince of Arran: $4.60 for a place

3rd: Il Paradiso: $6.80 for a place

Quinella: $92

Exacta: $175

Trifecta (horses 23, 12 and 20): $3097.20

First four (horses 23, 12, 20 and 3): $79,381.40

Daily double: $68.50.

RELATED: Race betting terms explained

 

 

 

More Stories

betting horses melbourne cup 2019 races

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural Water Board celebrates 50 years of serving community

        Rural Water Board celebrates 50 years of serving community

        News The Glamorgan Vale Water Board has celebrated 50 years since it first supplied rural water to the community

        Paramedics gain funding for new training mannequin

        Paramedics gain funding for new training mannequin

        News The Lowood Bowls Club hosted a competitive event on Saturday, raising funds on...

        Keep an eye out for our brand new newsletter

        Keep an eye out for our brand new newsletter

        News We know you love your local paper and we’re about to make it easier for you to read...

        Traffic fatalities, accidents could be prevented on SH17 road

        Traffic fatalities, accidents could be prevented on SH17...

        News With both GHD and RACQ confirming the sub-par nature of the SH17, Somerset Mayor...