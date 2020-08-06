How much the new Samsung will cost you

Samsung unveiled seven new mobile devices, including the Galaxy Note 20, in a virtual launch from South Korea on August 6, 2020.

Samsung has revealed several new top-of-the-range smartphones at an event livestreamed from South Korea on Thursday morning, including the latest additions to the much-loved Note series.

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra pack 6.7 inch and 6.9 inch displays respectively, with 256GB of storage and the option to upgrade to 5G connectivity.

It's less of an option depending on how you buy your phone, with only one carrier offering the 4G version of the Note 20.

Only Vodafone is ranging the 4G version of the Note 20.

The beloved S Pen has been retained as the series' most defining feature while Samsung has improved the phone's note taking abilities and crammed as much new camera tech into it as it can, while also allowing for fun with some gaming-centric features.

Whether you're a tech head who likes having the latest and greatest or are just in need for a new phone and don't mind shelling out, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra offer some cutting edge tech and an absolutely massive screen alongside niche productivity features.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

If you're looking to walk out the door with a new phone and no contract you can pick up the Note 20 starting at $1449 and the Note 20 Ultra from $1849.

Variants with 5G connectivity start at $1649 and $1999, with a 512GB 5G Note 20 Ultra topping the range at $2199.

If you'd rather spread that cost out over 12, 24 or 36 months, Australia's three mobile carriers will let you pay it off over time if you stay connected to one of their plans.

Here's what the carriers are offering.

TELSTRA

Telstra is only ranging the 5G phones.

The big T is only stocking the more expensive devices as it seeks to get more people on the 5G network its committed to covering 75 per cent of Australians with by June next year.

"We made the decision in March to bring forward investment in our network, which means we have been able to accelerate our rollout of 5G, support our economy during this challenging time, and continue to lead our competitors with Australia's best network," Telstra Group Executive Michael Ackland said.

If you pre-order the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra through Telstra (orders open 7am Thursday) you can get a $10 credit on your monthly bill for the first year, if you choose a medium or above month-to-month plan.

You'll also get 10,000 "Telstra Plus" points.

The medium and above plans are the ones that will let you access the 5G network. Telstra originally planned to charge customers extra every month to use 5G but decided to instead just make it available only on more expensive plans.

The $65 per month medium plan comes with 80GB data, while the $85 large plan has 120GB data. The 180GB extra large plan is $115 per month.

Those don't include the cost of the phone.

OPTUS

Optus is following Telstra’s lead.

Similarly, Optus has decided not to bother with the 4G versions of the new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Instead for $94.80 a month (for 36 months, so a total cost of $3412.80) you can get Note 20 5G with 60GB of data.

You have to stay connected to Optus that whole time or pay out the rest of the phone.

The Note 20 Ultra 5G will set you back $104.52 a month ($3762.72 total) for the same amount of data, which can be shared with other Optus users on the same account.

You can also add an extra 60GB of data for $10.

VODAFONE

Vodafone is behind in its 5G rollout compared to Telstra and Optus and will still offer the 4G variant.

If you want the cheaper 4G Note 20 through a carrier then Vodafone is your only option.

For $79.13 a month (again, 36 month contract, though you can pay more monthly over 12 months or 24 if you like to pay off the phone quicker) you can get that phone on Vodafone's Red Plan with 10GB of data.

That's not much, but for an extra $10 a month you can match the 60GB of data that Optus offers for $89.13 a month (that's around five bucks less than Optus, but you don't get 5G).

For the 5G variant it's $93.30 a month with 60GB of data, so still $1.50 a month cheaper.

The Note 20 Ultra 5G starts at $93.02 but again that's with only 10GB of data, which is not recommended, especially for a 5G phone that can chew through huge amounts of data before you even realise.

For 60GB of data you're looking at a monthly cost $103.02 a month.

The 512GB Note 20 Ultra 5G is also available for $108.58 a month on a 36 month contract with 60GB data.

Originally published as How much the new Samsung will cost you