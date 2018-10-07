IT'S the parenting dilemma every family will face: How much should the tooth fairy pay kids?

What is a tooth worth these days?

The Sunday Mail parenting jury weigh in. Cast your vote in the poll below.

ELISHA CASAGRANDE: I'd say a gold coin. I've heard of parents giving their kids' notes and I think that's a bit much.

DANI WESTPORT: The tooth fairy is a stupid idea. Why do we keep making up additional fictional characters for children?

Kids haven't actually achieved anything by losing a tooth?

Why do they deserve money? They haven't actually achieved anything.

Do we give a kid a prize when they get their first period?

ELISHA: My daughter is just starting to lose her teeth and she doesn't understand or value money enough just yet to know the difference between a gold coin and a note.

If she was given $2 she'd think it was fabulous.

NICOLAS BONASTRE: We never got money from the tooth fairy.

The French tooth fairy brought us gifts.

That's far better because for a young child money isn't exciting. Value is irrelevant.

Meet your Sunday Mail parenting judges Dani Westport, Nicolas Bonastre and Elisha Casagrande.

ELISHA: I know my daughter would love a letter from the tooth fair.

Something very personalised like the letter from Santa idea, she loves that.

DANI: A letter for the first tooth would be nice. Maybe they should plant it with a seed in the garden and then watch it grow.

But again, I still don't think we need to even pretend a tooth fairy exists.

ELISHA: I do personally think it's a bit ridiculous but as it's such a small and insignificant part of their childhood, I'm happy to play along.

Got a parenting dilemma you want the panel to answer? Email: michelle.collins@news.com.au