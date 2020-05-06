How much local councils are charging ratepayers

A STATE government report comparing council rates for light commercial categories has revealed which regions have the more affordable rates.

The comparative general rates report released last month shows Somerset Regional Council's rate charges for small business was favourable compared with other neighbouring council areas.

The minimum general rate for commercial and industrial land with a rateable value of less than $800,000 in the Somerset region was $1176.70

According to the report, the minimum general rate for commercial properties with a rateable value less than $200,000 in Ipswich was $1260, while commercial properties with a rateable values less than $600,000 was $2023 in the Lockyer Valley.

In the Scenic Rim, the minimum general commercial rate was $2012 compared with $1569.36 in Brisbane.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the report further highlighted the council's commitment to supporting small business.

"The Department of Local Government report allows for a comparison of Somerset's category four small business rate against similar categories in neighbouring councils and this has revealed some clear facts about our rates," Cr Lehmann said.

"The fact is that the stark difference between Somerset and our neighbours for small business rates on valuations is somewhere between 22 per cent and 190 per cent."

"We are strong supporters of small business and campaigns that support local and always have been and this report backs it up.

"We understand how tough it is for small businesses at the moment and believe that there is no better environment for small business in southeast Queensland than Somerset."

The minimum general residential owner occupier rate in Ipswich was $961 compared with $1099 in the Lockyer Valley and $733 in Brisbane.

For 2019-20, Ipswich City Council delivered its biggest ever budget, with the lowest rate rise of 1.39 per cent.

That is compared to neighbouring councils, including Brisbane (2.5 per cent), Gold Coast (2.94 per cent), Sunshine Coast (3 per cent) and Toowoomba (2.5 per cent).