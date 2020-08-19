Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The dolphin makes a huge leap near Urangan Pier.
The dolphin makes a huge leap near Urangan Pier.
News

’How lucky are we?’: Lovely leap captured from Pier

Carlie Walker
19th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay woman filmed a moment to remember from Urangan Pier on Tuesday.

Diane Forsyth's footage, showing a dolphin leaping out of the water, quickly went viral when it was shared on social media.

She said she just happened to be in the right spot at the right time.

Urangan Pier this morning 🐬🥰

Posted by Diane Forsyth on Monday, 17 August 2020

The still waters off the Bay were broken by the belly-flopping dolphin, which soared for a few moments before returning to the waves.

Ms Forsyth is known for her stunning photography of the Bay.

She said she loves taking photos of Hervey Bay's gorgeous sunsets, which were enjoyed by her friends and family.

But watching the dolphin was a particularly special moment.

Those on social media were quick to respond to the post, with one simply commenting "how lucky are we to live here?"

More Stories

dolphin filiming footage fraser coast hervey bay urangan pier
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for innovative projects to align with Inland Rail

        Premium Content Calls for innovative projects to align with Inland Rail

        Rural THE second round of expression of interests for the $44 million Inland Rail interface improvement program has opened.

        Which regional branches will be impacted by hour cuts

        Premium Content Which regional branches will be impacted by hour cuts

        Business The bank made the decision to cut the hours of some of its branches to three hours...

        How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

        Premium Content How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

        Rugby League It’s taken three weeks, but the young Hawks have their first win under their belt...

        Car door dented as quarrel ramps up in carpark

        Premium Content Car door dented as quarrel ramps up in carpark

        Crime A WOMAN left a dent in Mazda 3 after the driver 'provoked' her in a Lockyer Valley...