How loo trip at Suns game ended in $620k claim

A Gold Coast woman is suing after she slipped at a Gold Coast Suns game in 2016. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

A GOLD Coast woman wants more than half a million in compensation after slipping and severely spraining her ankle at a Gold Cost Suns game, according to court documents.

Sharon Suzanne Johnson said in a claim filed in the Southport District Court that she is unable to kneel or squat and regularly falls due to the trip.

She now wants the AFL club's company, GCFC Limited, to front more than $620,000 in compensation according to documents filed in court.

The 58-year-old woman alleges she fell when she went from her seat in the corporate box areas to the toilet when the Suns played the Sydney Swans at Metricon Stadium on June 4, 2016.

It had been raining that day.

A spokesman for the Suns said: "We are aware of the claim, however the matter currently sits with the stadium's insurer and due to the confidentiality of that process we cannot comment on the matter any further."

Ms Johnson, who lives in Sorrento, claims in court documents, the club had failed to use slip proof mats or slip resistant coating and also failed to cover the walkway to protect it from the rain.

Documents claim the fall caused a severely sprained ankle and ongoing knee problems.

It is alleged Ms Johnson now has difficulty standing, walking, climbing stairs, carrying items and weight bearing on her right ankle.

" (Ms Johnson) has broken two toes, one of which was broken twice, due to the instability caused by the ankle injury," the documents said.

In the months following the fall, Ms Johnson needed up 13 hours of care and to help with duties around the house.

The distance between the corporate box area and the toilets where Ms Johnson was sitting is said to have been just 15m.

It is alleged Ms Johnson had only been at the football game for about half-an-hour when she slipped.

Ms Johnson worked in her husband's painting company and in the fall years since the fall the business has continued to pay her the same way.

"There is a real possibility (Ms Johnson) will have to reduce her working hours as a result of the injury," the documents said.

Ms Johnson claims the injury will hamper her ability to get is a job if she chooses to leave her husband's company.

Originally published as How loo trip at Suns game ended in $620k claim