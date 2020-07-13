How Lockyer locals made $900k in 12 months

MORE than nine million bottles and containers have been cashed in during the first year of Containers for Change in the region.

Anuha services collected the bottles and cans from two sites in the Lockyer and three mobile sites in the Somerset region.

General manager Robert Evelyn said he did not know how many containers to expect in its second year.

“Nine million is apparently pretty good compared to other areas, according to Containers for Change,” Mr Evelyn said.

“There’s potential for us to do more.”

Anuha general manager Robert Evelyn. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

The nine million bottles equates to $900,000 in payouts to bottle and can recyclers.

Anuha, which provides a recycling service to the Lockyer Valley, reported 50 per cent fewer aluminium cans through its recycling depot for 2019-2020.

It’s a decrease from 32 tonnes to 16 tonnes annually.

Although a staggering number of bottles and cans have come through the collection, Mr Evelyn said there was still high amounts of litter in the region.

“They haven’t really stopped rubbish flow,” he said.

While the program is an incentive for consumers to recycle their cans and gain some extra pocket money, the fewer cans going into the recycling bin has impacted Anuha’s income.

“Given the aluminium cans is one of our most lucrative, where a lot of our income comes from – it has impacted on the bottom line,” Mr Evelyn said.

“It’s dropped our income about 20 per cent.”

Profits from any bottles and cans that come through kerbside collection is split 50/50 with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council – less GST.

Despite a loss in income, Mr Evelyn said plans to open a container collection site at the western end of the Lockyer were in the pipelines.

“We want to open up a site at Withcott to cater for the western side of the shire,” he said.

Drop-off sites include seven-day-a-week locations at Gatton and Laidley, as well as once a week stops at Esk, Kilcoy and Fernvale.