How Lockyer community groups can score $4000 this year

Lockyer community groups can earn up to $4000 in funding this year. (File image)

LOCKYER community groups can apply for funding in council’s grants initiative first round for up to $4000.

Round one of the Community Grants initiative is now open for applications from not-for-profit community organisations across the Lockyer Valley.

Lockyer Valley sport and recreation portfolio councillor, Jason Cook said the program was designed to provide financial assistance to a range of organisations across the Lockyer Valley.

“Our not-for-profit community groups have been hit hard by the impact of the global pandemic,” Cr Cook said.

“The grants will be made available to not-for-profit community organisations to undertake projects, activities or events which benefit the wider community, depending upon availability of funds and the merit of projects, activities or events.

“If there are groups in the region who have ideas on initiatives or projects that could really provide a boost to the Lockyer Valley community, please apply.”

The grants will be awarded to not-for-profit community organisations in the Lockyer Valley that:

Operate within the Lockyer Valley local government area or can demonstrate the projects, activities or events will benefit residents of the Lockyer Valley local government area;

Have appropriate insurance and adhere to sound workplace health and safety practices;

Can demonstrate viability;

Have no debt to council, or have entered into scheduled payment arrangements with council which are being met; and

Have met acquittal conditions for previous council grants.

The Community Grants initiative is for non-recurrent grants of between $500 and $4000. Applications are assessed on merit and the availability of funds.

Applications are now open and will close on 30 September 2020.

To apply and for further information, visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au or contact council on 1300 005 872.