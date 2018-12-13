Menu
Login
Kate Middleton reportedly upset the Queen’s staff during the early days of her marriage to Prince William. Picture: Indigo/Getty Images
Kate Middleton reportedly upset the Queen’s staff during the early days of her marriage to Prince William. Picture: Indigo/Getty Images
Celebrity

How Kate upset the Queen’s staff

by Lucy Devine
13th Dec 2018 9:11 AM

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want their children to have as "normal" an upbringing as possible.

But according to royal experts, Prince William and Kate Middleton caused a bit of a stir when they broke from some age-old traditions, reports The Sun.

While the couple welcomed seven-month-old Prince Louis in April this year, they're said to have ruffled some feathers when they first started their family several years ago, due to Kate's love of cooking and desire for privacy.

 

Prince William and Kate are fiercely protective of their private life. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Prince William and Kate are fiercely protective of their private life. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

In the 2016 documentary, William & Kate: The Journey, royal experts explained the Duke and Duchess have steered away from some traditions.

According to journalist Ashley Pearson, Kate and William, both 36, are not "overindulging or spoiling" their children.

"Having said that, Kate had broken precedent in the sense that she does more for herself than anyone else in her position has ever done before," Pearson said.

"In fact, not long ago, Kate and William's head housekeeper and head gardener both quit - they were a married couple.

"It was very controversial because they had actually worked for the Queen previously and then came over to work for Prince William and Kate.

"There was a lot of speculation at the time that (Kate's mum) Carole Middleton had been interfering in the housekeeper's duties, that Kate Middleton was doing a lot for herself and that didn't sit too well with staff."

She said: "Kate is in a difficult position because she didn't grow up with household servants.

"She likes to cook, she likes to do things for William and she very much likes the privacy one gets without servants around."

Royal correspondent Robert Jobson also said: "William in particular wants to be a hands-on parent."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

editors picks kate middleton prince willliam queen elizabeth royal family

Top Stories

    December race meet is becoming popular outing

    December race meet is becoming popular outing

    News Popular December race meet ready to jump

    • 13th Dec 2018 8:55 AM
    Police investigating fatal Lockyer Valley crash

    Police investigating fatal Lockyer Valley crash

    News A man has died and another has been critically injured

    • 13th Dec 2018 8:52 AM
    Woman rushed to hospital after near-drowning

    Woman rushed to hospital after near-drowning

    News The patient was in a serious condition

    Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition

    Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition

    News Emergency are assessing patients

    Local Partners