How Kate upset the Queen’s staff

Kate Middleton reportedly upset the Queen’s staff during the early days of her marriage to Prince William. Picture: Indigo/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want their children to have as "normal" an upbringing as possible.

But according to royal experts, Prince William and Kate Middleton caused a bit of a stir when they broke from some age-old traditions, reports The Sun.

While the couple welcomed seven-month-old Prince Louis in April this year, they're said to have ruffled some feathers when they first started their family several years ago, due to Kate's love of cooking and desire for privacy.

Prince William and Kate are fiercely protective of their private life. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

In the 2016 documentary, William & Kate: The Journey, royal experts explained the Duke and Duchess have steered away from some traditions.

According to journalist Ashley Pearson, Kate and William, both 36, are not "overindulging or spoiling" their children.

"Having said that, Kate had broken precedent in the sense that she does more for herself than anyone else in her position has ever done before," Pearson said.

"In fact, not long ago, Kate and William's head housekeeper and head gardener both quit - they were a married couple.

"It was very controversial because they had actually worked for the Queen previously and then came over to work for Prince William and Kate.

"There was a lot of speculation at the time that (Kate's mum) Carole Middleton had been interfering in the housekeeper's duties, that Kate Middleton was doing a lot for herself and that didn't sit too well with staff."

She said: "Kate is in a difficult position because she didn't grow up with household servants.

"She likes to cook, she likes to do things for William and she very much likes the privacy one gets without servants around."

Royal correspondent Robert Jobson also said: "William in particular wants to be a hands-on parent."

