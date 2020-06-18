How job seekers can get paid to gain a trade certificate

FIFTEEN unemployed people in the Somerset will have the opportunity to take part in a program that will equip them with hands-on experience and a qualification.

The program is being run by BUSY At Work, and offers a 22-week certificate I in Construction Traineeship.

The course will be run from the Kilcoy Motorcross Club, and will work with Kilcoy Indoor Sports Centre management, to access first aid training and interview space.

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke mentioned the program in last week's Somerset Regional Council meeting, and encouraged residents to take part.

"Participants will be doing a lot of hands on work, including painting, fencing, basic carpentry and general property maintenance," she said.

"An RTO will work with the group to provide them with a construction white card and first aid certification."

Entry is open to people aged 15 and over, and will include both practical and theory work, giving participants the chance to work with real tools and in a real worksite environment.

The program is set to start on June 29, so those who are interested are urged to act quickly.

"Traineeships like this are mostly conducted in larger towns and unfortunately regional areas tend to miss out," Cr Gaedtke said.

"This is a great opportunity for people in the area who would like to move in to the construction industry."

For more information, check out the flyer, or visit the BUSY At Work website.

