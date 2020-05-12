How Inland Rail could turn the Valley into export powerhouse

MAJOR PROJECT: The Lockyer Valley could become an export powerhouse, with a multimillion-dollar project investigating the feasibility of a direct connection to the Inland Rail network for growers. Picture: File

A MULTI-MILLION dollar business case investigating the potential to transport Lockyer Valley produce along the Inland Rail has been welcomed by local growers and council.

The proposal has been fast-tracked as part of the Inland Rail Interface Improvement Program and proponents say a connection to the Inland Rail would open up new opportunities and markets for Lockyer growers.

There’s no guarantee the project will go ahead yet, but Lockyer Valley Growers Association president Michael Sippel said it made sense to connect the region’s industry to the system.

He said while the region’s growers were well served by a “second-to-none” road transport network, a rail hub could be vital to stay competitive into the future.

“There is a potential in the district to build an export hub,” Mr Sippel said.

“You’d have to be silly to put your head in the sand and say we don’t need it. We may need it in 30 years’ time.”

He said the proposal to bring more irrigation water to the region from Wivenhoe Dam meant production in the region would rise substantially in the future, and new transport links would be needed to allow growers to access overseas markets.

“If they’re going to be exporting – we’d need a direct access to the port. Having a hub here would make sense,” he said.

“It all goes hand-in-hand – if you bring more water, you grow more vegetables and you need a way to transport it.”

The federal government committed $44 million to the program, with the Lockyer Valley connection proposal one of four projects selected to be “fast-tracked”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said, with the Valley being one of the nation’s key horticultural regions, the project was vital.

“Like so many others, farmers and producers in the Lockyer are battling the enduring impacts of fire and drought and they need to know they have access to a reliable, interconnected, national freight network that will deliver their produce to markets when and where it is needed,” Mr McCormack said.

“Will Inland Rail really happen?” “What are trains on Inland Rail going to carry?”🤔 #InlandRail is Australia’s largest freight rail infrastructure project – & it’s a complex one! We sat down with our CEO, Richard Wankmuller, to quiz him on 5 of our most commonly asked questions. pic.twitter.com/83ZWzjQgK0 — Inland Rail (@Inland_Rail) March 18, 2020

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan welcomed the fast-tracking of the business case and said providing economic benefits to one of the regions most impacted by the Inland Rail was vital.

“The nation’s food security may well depend on ensuring that our growers can get their top-quality produce to markets across Australia by the most cost-efficient and timely means possible,” Cr Milligan said.

While there is little detail yet on how the connection would function, Inland Rail Chief Executive Richard Wankmuller said the proposal had the potential to open entirely new markets for growers.

“The introduction of Inland Rail has the potential to open up new opportunities to the Lockyer Valley through reduced transit times to southern markets … there is the potential to introduce more Australians to fresh, green Queensland produce all year around,” Mr Wankmuller said.

With Australia’s freight demand set to double in the next 10 years, we need #InlandRail to help share the load with road. 📦 Almost 70% of freight will be domestic, bound for consumption in our major cities – that includes household goods and groceries.🛒 https://t.co/smg9c9fEVO pic.twitter.com/hfPdqgYLcT — Inland Rail (@Inland_Rail) March 13, 2020

“Inland Rail is more than building a rail line – it’s about investing in our regions and connecting Australians through fast, reliable freight that delivers the food we eat and the goods on our supermarkets’ shelves.

“It will better link producers, farmers and businesses to national and global markets.”

Inland Rail CEO Richard Wankmuller speaks with community members at the Lockyer Valley Community Consultative Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Direct access to the Inland Rail means produce could be transported straight to the Port of Brisbane or to Toowoomba Wellcamp airport for export to overseas markets.

The hub could also allow more Lockyer Valley produce to making it to southern Australian markets cheaper and faster.