How hotrods are helping Gatton patients this weekend

ON SHOW: Organisers Deb O'Brien and Ann-Louise Adams can't wait to see who has the flashest wheels.

A GOLD coin may be enough to help patients at the Gatton Hospital breathe a little easier.

Following a successful fundraiser last year, the hospital's auxiliary committee has decided to bring back their Car, Ute and Bike Show to help some of their most vulnerable patients.

Co-organiser Ann-Louise Adams said they're anticipating a "massive” event, which will hopefully partly fund the purchase of a $25,000 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure machine.

"These are instrumental in treating acutely unwell patients in our community that require assisted breathing support due to a range of respiratory issues,” she said.

"Accessing this treatment immediately when patients are this sick is imperative.”

More than 800 people are expected to turn out to the Gatton Showgrounds next weekend with all manner of vintage vehicles.

Director of Nursing Deb O'Brien said this year, there would be plenty on offer for the whole family.

"We're hoping for an event where everybody can enjoy a really good day and raise money for a really good cause,” she said.

"Last year it was a great display, it was pretty overwhelming to see them all fill the showgrounds.”

Ms O'Brien said 'The Dyno', a machine which tests engine power, will be back, much to competitors' glee and the judging would be conducted by the Gatton Muscle Car Club and the Lockyer Classic Cruisers club.

The Gatton Hospital Auxiliary thanked the community for the support they received from last year's show, which Ms Adams said enabled the hospital to buy a specifically designed palliative care bed.

The fun will last from 8.30am-2pm on August 27 at the Gatton Showgrounds, with entry priced at a gold coin donation.