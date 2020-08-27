How horse rider used lockdown to Olympic dream advantage

EQUESTRIAN: It was supposed to be the year of International level three-day eventing, but coronavirus halted Brooke Dougall's equestrian plans.

The 19-year-old Prenzlau horse rider was on a mission to compete at three-star level, looking towards qualifying for the World Equestrian Games.

"This season was more consolidated at three-star, and I would have loved to do a soft four-star at the end of the season to get ready for next year," Brooke said.

Prenzlau horse rider Brooke Dougall with her horse.

Adelaide International Three Day Event was going to be the stepping stone for Brooke's goal - to compete overseas and ultimately, represent Australia at the Olympics.

But cancelled equestrian events haven't held the talented rider back.

Since March, it's given Brooke the chance to train on the "little things" she was struggling with.

"You couldn't train for anything as such, but you could look back on videos and tests sheets and find a pattern in all the results," she said.

The former Faith Lutheran College graduate said there were two options - give the horses a holiday, or train.

Prenzlau horse rider Brooke Dougall competing on her horse Northern Warrior.

"I could flip the situation and use it to my advantage and train," she said.

"They didn't stay in work six days a week, but they didn't get a holiday."

That training will be put in to practice this weekend at the Warwick One Day Event, where she will compete on Hanoverian-thoroughbred My Lochy.

She will back up the event at Gatton's show jumping carnival next month.

"I show jumped at Nambour recently and competed in my first 1.30m - I was really happy with that.

"It's just good to have the horses back out again."