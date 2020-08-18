How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

Gatton Hawks' Allan Morris at full steam against Souths in round two of the Volunteers Cup at Ipswich. Photo: Bruce Clayton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Mick Frohloff is no stranger to scoring hat-tricks on the footy field.

The second-rower’s latest three-try effort added to the Gatton Hawks’ weekend scorecard, securing a victory, 26-24, against Souths.

Frohloff, who scored his first try just minutes into the opening half, said he had not scored a hat-trick in a while – at least six years.

“I’ve had a few, when I was a bit younger, I got five tries in one game,” he said.

Frohloff, 35, a senior on the team, has an equally important role – keeping the Hawks in line.

He missed the first game of the Volunteers Cup, but coach Andrew Schmidt said his presence on the field helps keep a “very young side” in shape.

“He runs a good angle and he’s a well-matured player,” Schmidt said.

“It shows when he’s on the field because he’s experienced.”

With three games under their belt, Frohloff said the inexperienced side was starting to build confidence.

Caileb Powell gets wrapped by Souths in round two of the Volunteers Cup. Photo: Bruce Clayton

“I definitely know my voice out there and try to get them focused on what has to happen, to a degree,” he said.

“I’m an old head I suppose, trying to point out the simple things that need to happen out on the field to get the win.”

The Hawks almost missed the win in the second half, when “errors crept in”, allowing the Toowoomba side to sneak into the lead.

But strong defence held Souths off.

“Souths were the same, they’re a young side with a couple of old heads,” Schmidt said.

“The first game back we were very scrappy and unorganised, and that was to be expected because none of the boys had really played together.

“On the weekend, they limited the mistakes, held the ball and got in there.”

Gatton Hawks' Clayton Melling leaps for the ball against Souths at Ipswich in Round Two of the Volunteers Cup. Photo: Bruce Clayton

Gatton will take on Goodna this weekend, a “large” team in contention for the Volunteers Cup.

“They’re a big, physical side that will be a test for us for sure,” Schmidt said.

Frohloff said the game would put the Hawks’ skills into perspective.

“We’ve had a couple trial games against them in previous years, but it will be a huge difference in size in the two sides that’s for sure,” Frohloff said.

“They’re seasoned A-graders. It will certainly be a big challenge, but a good experience for our boys as well.”