How farmers can access climate guides for better decisions

FARMERS can now access the best possible climate information to make sound business decisions, but Lockyer Valley growers will have to wait a bit longer.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its first 20 Regional Weather and Climate Guides from around the country, but the Lockyer Valley isn't in them yet.

The bureau will release the guide by the end of the year.

The $2.7 million project is part of the Government's Drought Assistance Package.

Minister for Drought David Littleproud said the guides would give farmers a clearer picture of what to expect in upcoming seasons

"This will give farmers the best possible guidance," Mr Littleproud said.

"The guides will make sure cockies know their climate risks and opportunities.

"This includes rainfall and temperature trends, frost risk, when to expect the wet season, and the nature of local droughts, floods and heatwaves."

The minister said the guides would help with decisions like when to plant crops, put fodder aside, lease land, build water storages or take out loans.

"We've worked with local farming groups so the data meets the needs of each region," he said.

The guides have been produced by the Bureau of Meteorology, FarmLink and CSIRO in consultation with rural businesses, communities and farmer groups.

All guides will be released by the end of the year and made available through the National Farmer's Federation FarmHub tool and the Climate Kelpie website.

