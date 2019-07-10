‘How dare they?’ Missing scene infuriates fans

Ever since August of 2018, we've been holding our breath for one gloriously petty Big Little Lies showdown.

Before HBO even dropped Big Little Lies' season 2 trailer we all knew this season would pit everyone against Meryl Streep's character, Mary Louise.

The iconic actor being cast as the mother of Perry Wright, Alexander Skarsgard's physically and sexually abusive character, gave that away. But what really planted the nail in the anti-Streep coffin was an on-set photo that was released and quickly went viral.

RELATED: Big Little Lies season 2, episode 5 recap

The photo showed Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline lobbing an ice-cream cone at Mary Louise.

After the photo was released, a fan even mentioned he hoped Witherspoon hit Streep. Cheerfully, Witherspoon replied, "Oh Matt! No need to pray! I got her!"

Fans couldn't wait.

Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! 🍦🎯 https://t.co/nMitvPXETc — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 1, 2018

We all know Witherspoon's word is as good as law, so fans walked into season 2 looking forward to some ice-cream action. All signs pointed to the throw, which was supposed to happen in Monday's episode, which is available to stream on Foxtel.

Right away, Mary Louise proved herself to be an infuriatingly manipulative and petty woman who was obsessed with taking down the Monterey Five, enemies be damned. And oh, the enemies she made.

First there was that time she snidely insulted Madeline about her height. Then there was the charged Renata (Laura Dern) face-off. And who could forget Celeste's (Nicole Kidman) righteous slap? Not us.

The stage was set for that ice-cream toss. Everyone hated Mary Louise. It was a bright and sunny day somewhere that wasn't the beach. Madeline appeared in a dark floral top, sporting a two-tier cone. It was perfect.

And then … No ice-cream pelting occurred. Instead, Mary Louise briskly walked away from Madeline's wrath, dairy free.

Alas, the scene was obviously cut, and fans weren't thrilled.

here's an appreciation tweet for the scene where madeline throws an ice cream cone at mary louise because it sadly got cut off from the season #BigLittleLies #bigLittleLies2 pic.twitter.com/BgYyOwMb58 — a (@foolsqueer) July 8, 2019

Ocean's Nine but it's Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and the rest of the gang breaking into HBO to steal the deleted scene of Reese Witherspoon throwing an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 9, 2019

The ice cream throwing scene being cut from Big Little Lies is the most egregious omission since “Ain’t No Party” was cut from the DREAMGIRLS movie — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) July 9, 2019

Me @ the people of HBO who decided to cut the scene of Reese Witherspoon throwing an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep. #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/BghMPhUUtC — Jenny from the block (@jenny10larsen) July 8, 2019

RELEASE THE ICE CREAM CONE TOSSING SCENE #BigLittlesLies pic.twitter.com/pI7t5NLPNi — Matt Erspamer (@erspamer_matt) July 8, 2019

But all is not lost. Streep told Entertainment Weekly fans would still be able to see it.

"(Reese) just told me it's not in the show!" Streep revealed in May. "It's (going to be) in the DVD extras."

Witherspoon said tossing a cone at the greatest actor of our generation was a professional highlight.

"It's a top-five moment in my career, for sure," Witherspoon told ET.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission