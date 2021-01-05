Menu
Businesses in the agricultural sector, and job seekers looking to join the industry, can make use of free online training to further their careers and businesses (file image).
How agriculture businesses, job seekers can use free training

Ali Kuchel
5th Jan 2021 6:00 AM
As backpacker numbers dwindle due to overseas travel restrictions, an online training company has developed a solution to help job seekers take up opportunities in the agricultural industry.

SafeFarm, a Toowoomba-based online training company, is providing free access for Queensland agricultural businesses and their employees to prepare workers for the industry.

With an estimated 15,000 unfilled agricultural jobs across Queensland, an increasing number of job seekers from outside the industry are looking to take up opportunities in Agriculture.

SafeFarm managing director Shane Ridley said the online program delivers improved safety induction programs across the industry to support the struggling sector.

“These courses also provide an opportunity for people thinking about taking up opportunities on farms to gain a basic understanding of the roles including what the work involves,” Mr Ridley said.

The online training programs are available 24/7 via the SafeFarm website and training records are maintained electronically and can be independently verified at any time by the platform.

Participants who successfully complete the courses receive a SafeFarm certificate and eCard to present to employers as needed.

The free online training comes as a result of Queensland’s Economic Recovery Plan partnering with SafeFarm to provide free access for Queensland agricultural businesses and their employees.

SafeFarm works with employers involved in the agricultural and horticultural sectors who want to be more productive and better meet obligations surrounding induction and on-the-job training.

The free online training will be available for small businesses and employees until the end of March 2021.

To take part in the training, visit SafeFarm’s website here.

