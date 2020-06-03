How a Lockyer Valley woman has saved 32 lives

RESCUED: When Teresa Moor rescued Gizmo six months ago, he was nearly blind and riddled with fleas. Photo: Ebony Graveur

IN THE past 10 years, Teresa Moor has saved the lives of 32 cats.

Stray cats – some with injuries and ailments and others who appeared to have been abandoned by their owners – have found their place in Teresa’s home while they recovered.

From her property in Regency Downs, Teresa cared for the animals, fed them and rehabilitated them while finding their new forever homes.

Her motto is “sponsor, foster, rescue, adopt – don’t shop”.

But with Gizmo, the story went a little differently.

The small white stray was extremely ill and nearly blind when Teresa first came across him in December last year.

Knowing Teresa’s ability to look after and rehome cats, her former neighbour called on Teresa for help when she encountered a stray cat with a litter of newborn kittens.

“This mother cat had given birth sometime that morning to these three kittens,” Teresa said.

“They still had their umbilical cords attached.”

By the time Teresa arrived, the mother cat had fled with one of the babies, leaving just two and a slightly older kitten.

Teresa took the youngest kittens to a cat rescue for vital newborn care but took the older kitten home to rehabilitate.

“He had cat flu, his ears were caked full of ear mites, he was riddled with fleas and he would have had worms too,” she said.

“His eyes and mouth were all ulcerated – it would have been so hard for him to eat.”

As she nursed the older kitten back to health, she grew attached to him and named him Gizmo.

“He was never supposed to be staying with me, but I think the hours I put into making sure he was still alive and warm enough made me become attached to him,” she said.

Six months later he is thriving – though vets were able to save only one of his eyes.

Teresa attributes her drive to rescue cats to a lifelong desire to help animals.

“It probably stemmed from when I was a kid and my dad used to bring stray cats home from his work,” she said.

“We would fatten them up and take them to the RSPCA to be adopted.”

Teresa is urging cat owners to have their cats desexed to reduce the risk of stray cats breeding.

“If a person can’t afford it, the National Desexing Network comes in handy,” she said.

“They offer lower cost desexing for anyone with a pension, health care or concession card.”

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.