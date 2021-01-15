Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Plainland man’s 10 drinks has ended up costing him $1200. Picture: iStock
A Plainland man’s 10 drinks has ended up costing him $1200. Picture: iStock
Crime

How 10 Boxing Day drinks cost Plainland store worker $1200

Ali Kuchel
15th Jan 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After consuming 10 drinks on Boxing Day, Dylan Jason Herd got behind the wheel of his car and started to drive to a mate’s place.

But police were out on patrol and intercepted his vehicle on Laidley Plainland Road at Plainland, on December 26.

He produced a positive alcohol reading, and further tests revealed he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.185.

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 11, Magistrate Graham Lee told Herd that the reading was “getting pretty high”.

Herd, 24, from Plainland, initially wanted an adjournment for one charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

But Mr Lee told the store worker that his driving suspension would only start once he pleaded guilty.

“The period of disqualification will run from when the court makes the order, not from when you are suspended,” he said.

Representing himself in court, Herd pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Star magician dead aged 81

    Star magician dead aged 81
    • 15th Jan 2021 6:17 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Find out the industries crying out for workers as Queensland records a new record in job vacancies.

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        News Book extract: The stage is set for drama in One From The Heart, an anthology...

        Popular fast food chain responds to Plainland rumour

        Premium Content Popular fast food chain responds to Plainland rumour

        Business A popular fast food chain has responded to rumours of a Plainland store opening.