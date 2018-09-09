Menu
The fire this morning was contained to the garage and ceiling of the house.
House fire in Crows Nest under investigation

Peter Hardwick
by
9th Sep 2018 8:27 AM

INVESTIGATIONS in the cause of a house fire at Crows Nest north of Toowoomba this morning are continuing.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were called to the scene of the fire in Devoncourt Lane just before 5am.

The fire was contained mainly to the residence's garage and ceiling, she said.

While there were people at the home at the time of the fire, all were able to get out without injury.

Fire crews and police remain at the scene with investigations in the cause of the fire continuing.

crows nest house fire police queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

