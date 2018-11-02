House engulfed in flames, fireys rush to scene
FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to Currimundi this morning to put out a blaze at a single-storey home.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said two crews were called to the house on Croydon Ave, where the home was "well-involved" in fire.
A witness close to the home reported seeing smoke billowing at the house next door.
Fireys were in action working to extinguish the flames. Police are also on scene.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics had been called to the scene, but there were no reports of injuries at this stage.
More to come.