News

House destroyed by fire in Lockyer Valley

Amy Lyne
by

A HOUSE has been destroyed by fire in the Lockyer Valley in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Napier St, Laidley home about 5am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the home was fully involved when two crews arrived at the scene.

The spokesman said the property had been virtually destroyed.

Crews worked to control the blaze and remained on scene until 7.15am dampening down hot spots.

The home was unattended at the time of the fire.

The QFES spokesman the RSPCA had been contacted because about 12 chickens and 12 ducks were found at the property.

Paramedics were called to the scene but no one needed transport to hospital.

The spokesman said fire investigators would not be required.

Topics:  emergency services house fire qfes toowoomba

Toowoomba Chronicle

