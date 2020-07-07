Hotels prepare for brutal winter as border woes continue

With no Victorian tourists, Noosa hotel managers are preparing for worst winter ever.

The manager of a Hastings St hotel says the business has lost almost half of its winter income due to the continued Victorian border lockdown.

Hotel Laguna's resident manager Tony Jedynak and his wife, Linda, have managed the hotel for 28 years, and they're preparing for the worst winter they have ever experienced.

According to Mr Jedynak, 45 per cent of their winter occupancy comes from Victorian visitors.

"It's something we've got no control over," Mr Jedynak said.

"It's not like it's because of something we have done."

This is another kick in the teeth for the long-time Noosa residents, who were looking forward to welcoming their regular Victorian crowd after the COVID-19 lockdown.

"April was devastating for us, we went from 87 per cent occupancy to zero," Mr Jedynak said.

"May and June we shut down for renovations."

Despite the drop, Mr Jedynak was still able to see the positives and he praised the State Government for its response to the pandemic.

"It's really sad … a lot of businesses who rely on tourism would've been hopeful of the borders opening," he said.

"A lot of people will have criticised the Premier, but she is just following the advice of health professionals.

"A lot of people are going to be really hurt from this, but the health of citizens is most important.

"Fortunately, it went by pretty quick for us.

"We had some privilege here in Noosa, we can go to the beach, or the park or to play golf.

"By and large we could get out and do things."