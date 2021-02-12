Hotel empire launches $53m overhaul of 24 Qld pubs

Queensland's pub scene is in for a major clean up, with hospitality group Australian Venue Co spending a whopping $53 million renovating some of the state's most well-known watering holes.

The group, which owns 86 pubs in the Sunshine State and 80 more across Australia and New Zealand, plans to rejuvenate more than 24 venues across Queensland within the next four years, with seven hotels to be transformed by the end of this financial year.

An artist's impression of the new look Everton Park Hotel in Brisbane's north.

"Our mission is to revitalise the pub landscape in Queensland and also we feel like we owe the Queensland market, which has been particularly loyal through COVID, some capital investment," said AVC chief operation officer Craig Ellison.

The group has already been spending heavily in Queensland, renovating major pubs such as Fitzy's in Loganholme, the Bonny View Hotel in Bald Hills and Mudgeeraba's Wallaby Hotel.

Next up for renovation is Everton Park Hotel, Kings Beach Tavern, Lutwyche's Crown Hotel, Beenleigh Tavern, Coomera Lodge, Dunwoody's in Cairns and Mackay's Boomerang Hotel, followed by Koala Tavern in Capalaba and Burleigh Town Tavern on the Gold Coast. Roughly $2 million will be spent on each, increasing their footprint and adding in the likes of beer gardens and lighter, brighter gaming rooms and restaurants.

An artist's impression of the new beer garden which will be added to the Everton Park Hotel in Brisbane's north.

"We're looking to clean up a lot of these pubs and create a good environment for the customers so they can feel really comfortable coming in two or three times a week." Mr Ellison said.

The renovations will focus on adding outdoor spaces - a major interest for punters since COVID; plus creating affordable food and beverage options and a community vibe with the venues to be staffed and run by locals, with each venue set to employ an extra 10 to 15 workers once refurbished.

Kings Beach Tavern and Beenleigh Tavern will also concentrate on live music, supporting local bands.

An artist's impression of the new Kings Beach Tavern on the Sunshine Coast.

Despite the uncertainty created by COVID, Mr Ellison said he saw tremendous potential for growth in the Queensland market - particularly in suburban and regional areas - helped by the state government's quick and strong action in the handling of the pandemic.

"It's a really exciting time for the business with investing and also those opportunities for creating local jobs," Mr Ellison said, reporting that food sales had increased significantly since COVID, with people choosing to visit their local suburban or regional pub over travelling into the city.

Originally published as Hotel empire launches $53m overhaul of 24 Qld pubs