Hotel dodgers plan a comeback ‘by force’

The two South Australian women who escaped hotel quarantine in Perth have claimed they plan on returning to Western Australia and will re-enter "by force".

Isata Jalloh, 19, and Banchi Techana, 22, flew into Perth on August 17 without an exemption, telling authorities they were there to holiday and visit friends.

The pair were sent into hotel quarantine at the Novotel Hotel on Murray Street while a return flight to Adelaide was arranged.

Banchi Techana and her friend Isata Jalloh told authorities they wanted to holiday in WA and visit friends, despite border closures being in place since April.

But during their stay the young women left the hotel via a stairwell about 1.30am, and caught a taxi to a unit in Coolbellup, where amateur Perth rapper, Siri Kidd, was hosting a party.

When questioned by Nine News about why they broke out of hotel quarantine, Ms Jalloh said:

"Sorry for what? Did we commit a crime? Did we kill anyone?".

Police were able to locate the pair the following morning by tracking Ms Jalloh's phone after she laughed and hung up on the police officer asking where she was.

Ms Jalloh was hit with a $5000 fine and Ms Techana received a suspended jail sentence.

Ms Techana told Nine that she had "no idea" about the travel restrictions, but still said they were planning to head back to Perth in two months "once coronavirus is over".

"We will enter by force," Ms Jalloh said.

Michelle Roberts, Minister for Police, said the girls were “very stupid”.

WA Police Minister, Michelle Roberts, told the outlet that the pair would not be allowed back into the state.

"These are clearly very stupid girls who have done very stupid things," she said.

"They are absolutely not welcome back in Western Australia at all and I don't see any prospect of them coming back."

WA has strict travel restrictions on entry in place to all outside states and territories, and restrictions on travel to remote Aboriginal communities are in place. Only travellers who qualify as 'exempt' will be allowed into the state following strict 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

