HOT SPOTS: Lockyer Valley’s worst streets for break-ins, theft

New data has revealed hot spots for unlawful entry and theft in the Lockyer Valley (file image).

OFFICERS have issued more than 240 theft and unlawful entry charges in the Lockyer Valley in the past six months, according to data from the Queensland Police Service.

The majority of offences occurred on a Friday between 2pm and 10pm, followed by Thursdays at the same time, and Mondays between 6am and 2pm.

The highest concentrations of offences were in Gatton’s CBD (59 offences), followed by Hatton Vale (34 offences) and Plainland (31 offences).

Outside CBD areas, Laidley (28 offences), Withcott (15 offences) and Kensington Grove (12 offences) were also hot spots.

HOT SPOTS

Withcott – Briggs Road (5)

Withcott – Park Reserve (5)

Helidon – Warrego Highway (2)

Gatton – Railway St (15)

Gatton – William St (5)

Gatton – Whittle St (4)

Gatton – Woodlands Drive (4)

Gatton – Metcalf St (3)

Laidley – Patrick St (7)

Laidley – Vaux St (6)

Forest Hill – Brimblecombe St (4)

Plainland – Caltex Truck Stop (14)

Plainland – Gehrke Rd (7)

Summerholm – O’Shea Rd (13)

Regency Downs – Bentley Drv (3)