Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New data has revealed hot spots for unlawful entry and theft in the Lockyer Valley (file image).
New data has revealed hot spots for unlawful entry and theft in the Lockyer Valley (file image).
News

HOT SPOTS: Lockyer Valley’s worst streets for break-ins, theft

Ali Kuchel
27th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OFFICERS have issued more than 240 theft and unlawful entry charges in the Lockyer Valley in the past six months, according to data from the Queensland Police Service.

The majority of offences occurred on a Friday between 2pm and 10pm, followed by Thursdays at the same time, and Mondays between 6am and 2pm.

The highest concentrations of offences were in Gatton’s CBD (59 offences), followed by Hatton Vale (34 offences) and Plainland (31 offences).

Outside CBD areas, Laidley (28 offences), Withcott (15 offences) and Kensington Grove (12 offences) were also hot spots.

 

HOT SPOTS

Withcott – Briggs Road (5)

Withcott – Park Reserve (5)

Helidon – Warrego Highway (2)

Gatton – Railway St (15)

Gatton – William St (5)

Gatton – Whittle St (4)

Gatton – Woodlands Drive (4)

Gatton – Metcalf St (3)

Laidley – Patrick St (7)

Laidley – Vaux St (6)

Forest Hill – Brimblecombe St (4)

Plainland – Caltex Truck Stop (14)

Plainland – Gehrke Rd (7)

Summerholm – O’Shea Rd (13)

Regency Downs – Bentley Drv (3)

break-ins lockyer valley crime
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager injured in two-vehicle smash on Toowoomba Bypass

        Premium Content Teenager injured in two-vehicle smash on Toowoomba Bypass

        News A truck and car have collided on the Toowoomba Bypass.

        IN COURT: Man’s stunning Wish purchase for ‘personal safety’

        Premium Content IN COURT: Man’s stunning Wish purchase for ‘personal safety’

        News A ‘cool’ purchase from Wish, that a Lockyer Valley man kept in his bedside drawer...

        Waiting list for council’s lantana chemical subsidy program

        Premium Content Waiting list for council’s lantana chemical subsidy program

        News LANDHOLDERS are on a waiting list to access council’s 100 per cent rebated chemical...

        Lockyer businesses to gain major boost after economic blow

        Premium Content Lockyer businesses to gain major boost after economic blow

        News After COVID-19 damaged the local business economy, the Lockyer council has invested...