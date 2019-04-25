Hot hatch replica made from 320,000 Lego bricks

The Honda Civic Type R has been transformed into a life-size Lego model.

HOT hatches are amazing toys. This Honda Civic Type R has taken things to the next level.

Nine Lego experts took more than 1300 hours to hand-build a full scale replica of Honda's raucous hardcore hatch.

About 320,000 Lego bricks were required for the build, which also used a steel frame for the basis, that was undertaken for the Lego Masters TV show due to be broadcast on Sunday night.

An iPad turns on the headlights, DRLs, fog lights, hazard lights, brake and reversing lights.

Build from the ground up in a layer-by-layer format, the most challenging elements of the build were the window wipers due to their fragility, and the back spoiler which needed structure to allow it to float.

"We've loved the challenge of this project. The car is shaped with a considerable amount of curved lines, making it a tough but interesting build. From the working lights and indicators to intricate Honda logos, the detail on the model has been a fun one for us to work on," said Lego professional Ryan McNaught, who led the build.

Weighing just over 1300kg, the Lego Type R will be making speak appearances across Australia over the coming months.

"Honda is a company that is all about creativity and innovation so it's great to support a family show that mirrors these ideals so well," Honda Australia director Stephen Collins said.

"Through Lego Masters we'll see some of the dreams of the contestants, and also fans, come to life - we're proud to be helping drive that."

Lego Masters challenges Australia's best adult Lego builders to produce their most ambitious and mind-blowing masterpieces for a shot at a $100,000 grand prize.

McNaught, the Southern Hemisphere's only Lego-certified professional, believes the show will normalise the phenomenon known as AFOL - adult fan of Lego.

Lego Masters premieres on Sunday at 7pm on Nine.