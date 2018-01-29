Hot cross buns go under the hammer for charity

TUCK IN: Kim Lawrence, Lyn Rose, Margaret Ruhle and Bill Rose of the Old Fernvale Bakery, who are looking to raise $40,000 for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

AFTER raising $21,000 last year for the Children's Hospital Foundation, the Old Fernvale Bakery is looking to go one step further in 2018.

In an effort to try and hit $40,000 for this year, the bakery will auction off a selection of first release gourmet hot cross buns online each Wednesday.

The first bidding war will kick-off this Wednesday from 10am-1.30pm on their Facebook page.

The winners will get the chance to be the first to taste the unique creations, such as the lemon meringue hot cross buns which are up for grabs today, by snagging six 'super sized' buns and 10 packets of six regular sized buns.

All proceeds from the auctions will go towards the cause and $1 from each packet of six hot cross buns sold before Easter will go towards the total.

The bakery, which has joined forces with River 94.9 once again for the effort, has also upped the ante on the number of flavours it will bake this year from 13 to 25.

Owner Bill Rose was inspired to start the initiative last year after seeing a similar fundraising effort from a friend who runs a bakery in Victoria.

The southern bakery raised money for a number of years for a hospital close to him.

"It occurred to me we didn't have a children's hospital in the region,” Mr Rose said.

After learning about a number of relatives and friends' children from the region who needed to go to the Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane for treatment, Mr Rose quickly found the cause he wanted to support.

He encouraged businesses and local families to get involved as it would leave a sweet feeling in the stomach in more ways than one.

"It's our way of giving something back,” he said.

"We went down and had a look at the hospital and saw what they were doing, the fantastic work they were doing and how important they are society and to Queensland.

"This is the most worthwhile cause that we can donate to and everybody on our staff is enthusiastic about it.”

Visit the Old Fernvale Bakery Facebook page to take part.