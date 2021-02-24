Hot chooks included in new Lockyer rapid click and collect

Coles Gatton will become one of the first supermarkets to offer rapid click and collect to Gatton shoppers. PHOTO: Supplied

Lockyer shoppers strapped for time will have the ability to use Coles’ rapid click-and-collect, launched this week.

Gatton Coles is one of the first Coles supermarkets in Australia to launch the 90-minute click and collect option for $5.

The new shopping experience includes items not usually offered with home delivery and click and collect services, such as hot chickens.

Shoppers will be able to pick up their groceries from 2.30pm and 5pm Monday to Sunday when using the rapid collection.

Coles Gatton regional manager Tracey Phillips said the rapid service was a convenient solution for local shoppers who didn’t have time to complete a full shop in-store.

“Gatton locals will be some of the first in the country to use our new 90-minute rapid service designed to save time and take away the stress of shopping,” she said.

“We’re seeing demand increase for convenient shopping situations in Gatton, so we’ve rolled out easy collection windows from 2.30pm and 5pm every day of the week.”

The rapid click and collect will eventually be rolled out across 400 Coles supermarkets across Australia and is currently available on orders over $30 with a maximum of 40 items.

Coles’ new rapid collection is designed to “take the stress out of running to the supermarket for forgotten items”.

Liquor, Grab & Go sushi, wraps, sandwiches and deli platters are excluded from the rapid collection option.

Coles online head of network development and customer delivery James Geddes said the supermarket was committed to offering time-poor customers with convenient solutions.

“The feedback from customers who used Click & Collect Rapid during our trial last year was overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

“It has proven particularly popular with customers who tend to have smaller baskets and shop more frequently as they can place their order during the day and collect it on their way home.”