Hosts shocked by graphic sex confession

British morning television hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were stunned when an 80-year-old got very graphic about sex with her 35-year-old Egyptian toyboy lover.

The This Morning hosts were left gasping, The Sun reports, as Iris Jones opened up about their first time in bed together on the show, saying: "It was pretty rough. We used a whole tube of KY Jelly."

"The thing is, I couldn't walk the next day. I felt as if I'd been riding a horse. Saddle-sore wasn't even it. Anyway, we got over it."

Iris Jones, tells it like it is.

Holly and Phil were seen looking utterly stunned, with the hosts holding their heads in shock before collapsing into laughter.

The hilarity continued later in the show, with 38-year-old Holly setting Phil again off by joking about Iris' reference to KY Jelly, saying: "Other brands are available."

Viewers were in hysterics too, with one tweeting: "PLEASE tell me I'm not the only one watching this 80 year old woman with her toyboy on #ThisMorning right now."

Phillip Schofield was lost for words.

Holly Willoughby was taken aback.

Another asked: "What did I just hear?!?"

Iris Jones, 80, met Mohamed Ahmed Irbriham, 35, on Facebook before flying to Cairo to take their love affair to the next level.

The pensioner is now preparing to fly back out to Egypt to the knot, having said he makes her "feel like a virgin again".

The former cleaner divorced from her ex-husband four decades ago and the pair have two children Steve, 54, and Darren, 53.

Holly and Phillip couldn't contain their giggles.

Iris says Darren has raised concerns the toyboy is only after her money but insists their relationship is true love.

She said: "If he's marrying me for my fortune he'll be sadly disappointed because I live on a pension.

"He's even said he'll sign a pre-nup because it's me he wants - not my house. I've spent years making other people happy, now I just want to marry the man I love before I die."

Household names in the UK, Holly and Phil are known for their lively morning show - last year, an extreme April Fool's Day prank from Phil left Holly in tears live on TV.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.