Hospital worker dies in husband’s arms

A UK hospital worker died in her heartbroken husband's arms while gasping for breath after a gruelling battle with coronavirus.

Laura Tanner, 51, collapsed after her breathing "got shallower and shallower" while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Laura Tanner died from coronavirus in husband Kevin's arms. Picture: Facebook

But the mum-of-two tragically couldn't be saved and died in husband Kevin's arms from the deadly disease.

He has now spoken of his grief after National Health Service locality administrator Laura passed away with her youngest son Kian, 13, still in the home in Basildon, Essex.

The 49-year-old said: "It was horrific - I still have nightmares.

"Laura hadn't been able to get out of bed on most days, or eat, but this day she had got up and was fumbling around downstairs.

"So I went down to check on her and it was like she was having a bad panic attack.

"She was struggling for a breath and was asking me to calm her down.

Laura and her husband had both fallen ill. Picture: Facebook

"I called (an ambulance) and got Laura a paper bag and sat with her but her breathing just got shallower and shallower.

"Her eyes went small and I could see it, she was going and then she passed.

"Paramedics came within 10 minutes and four of them worked on her for about an hour then took her away.

"Around 45 minutes later two of them came and knocked on the door and said, 'We are really sorry, she's gone.'"

Laura’s condition worsened. Picture: Facebook

Laura, Kevin and Kian had all fallen ill with "nasty fly-like symptoms" on March 19 and all three of them followed government advice to go into self-isolation.

But while the others recovered, Laura's condition worsened as her temperature soared to more than 40C.

Kevin called NHS 111 and a paramedic told her to continue to self-isolate as her breathing was "not that bad".

But by April 1, the "loving and caring" mum was struggling to breathe and was formally pronounced dead on the way to hospital.

Crane operator Kevin has now paid tribute to his wife, who had worked for the NHS for ten years.

"I just want to raise awareness of just how easy it is for this virus to take someone you love away from you," he said.

"Laura was the most wonderful, warm, fantastic wife and mother we could have wished for. Not a day has gone by where we haven't missed having Laura around.

"This virus is real and takes lives, no matter who. Please stay inside and save lives."

A GoFundMe page has now been launched to help support Kevin, Kian, and Laura's oldest son Ethan, 23.

Ethan also paid tribute to his mum, saying she "touched so many lives".

He added: "I can't wait for all this to be over and get together and celebrate mum's life."

The number of NHS workers killed by COVID-19 has reached at least 104 - a rise of 61 in a week.

This brings the total death toll in the UK to 20,732.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission