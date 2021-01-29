'Absolute miracle': Hospital staff amazed by Eva's recovery

Eva, 7, was hit by a car in Evans Head and left in a serious condition in hospital.

Hospital staff have been left amazed at the progress of Eva, the girl who was the victim of a horrible car collision in Evans Head.

Eva Long Road to Recovery GoFundMe campaign has now reached $7,170 dollars after it was created to support the family of the girl who suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car.

Campaign organiser Leonie posted an update on the page to update on Eva's condition, saying that she had 'amazed' hospital staff with her recovery.

"She isn't going to be able to go back to school at the start of term with her siblings and when she does go back it will only be part time for a while but it's an absolute miracle how well she is doing," the post read.

"She has a walking frame instead of a wheelchair and will be on that for some time but even that the hospital staff were amazed at how well she has improved to be able to even use that instead of a wheelchair."

They paid tribute to the local community who had rallied around the family with donations and messages of support.

"Her family would like to again thank everyone for their love and support over the last few weeks you have all made this very traumatic time so much easier on them. It's absolutely heartwarming to no there are such wonderful people out there," the post read.

The campaign is still open for donations to support the family, click here.