Hospital hubs and aged care getting COVID jab first
The COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out to a number of hospitals across Australia.
See the list below to find out where you will be able to get it in your state:
COVID-19 VACCINE HOSPITAL HUBS
NEW SOUTH WALES
■ Royal Prince Alfred Hospital
■ Westmead Hospital
■ Liverpool Hospital
■ Hornsby Hospital
■ St George Hospital
■ Nepean Hospital
■ Newcastle Hospital
■ Wollongong Hospital
■ Coffs Harbour Hospital
■ Dubbo Hospital
■ Wagga Wagga Hospital
ACT
■ Surge Centre, Garran
VICTORIA
■ Western Health
■ Austin Health
■ Monash Health
■ Barwon Health
■ Goulburn Valley Health
■ Latrobe Health
■ Bendigo Health
■ Ballarat Health
■ Albury-Wodonga Health
QUEENSLAND
■ Cairns Hospital
■ Townsville Hospital
■ Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital
■ Princess Alexandra Hospital
■ Sunshine Coast University Hospital
■ Gold Coast University Hospital
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
■ Royal Adelaide Hospital
■ Riverland General Hospital
■ Mount Gambier Hospital
■ Whyalla Hospital
■ Port Pirie Hospital
■ Port Augusta Hospital
■ Royal Adelaide Hospital
■ Flinders Medical Centre
■ Lyell McEwin Hospital
■ Women's and Children's Hospital
TASMANIA
■ North West Regional Hospital in Burnie
■ Launceston General Hospital
■ Royal Hobart Hospital
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
■ Perth Children's Hospital
■ Albany, Port Hedland, Kalgoorlie, Geraldton and Broome health campuses
NORTHERN TERRITORY
■ Darwin
■ Alice Springs
VACCINE HUB LOCATIONS
There will eventually be 1000 points of distribution across the country.
AGED CARE FACILITIES GETTING FIRST COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE:
Thousands of aged care residents in Australia, at more than 240 facilities, will receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose from tomorrow.
The facilities are located across Australia in more than 190 towns and suburbs in rural and urban areas in every state and territory:
NORTHERN TERRITORY
Alice Springs, Braitling, Coconut Grove, Fannie Bay, Farrar, Nightcliff, Tiwi
QUEENSLAND
Albany Creek, Aspley, Bald Hills, Beaconsfield, Birtinya, Bray Park, Buderim, Bundaberg, Burleigh Heads, Burleigh Waters, Carseldine, Cleveland, Glenella, Glenvale, Harristown, Hope Island, Kearneys Spring, Kepnock, Lawnton, Mackay, Meridan Plains, Millbank, Mirani, Mudgeeraba, North Bundaberg, North Mackay, North Tamborine, Palmwoods, Pimpama, Redland Bay, Robina, Sippy Downs, South Toowoomba, Thornlands, Toowoomba, Upper Coomera, Varsity Lakes, Victoria Point, Warana, West Mackay, Woombye
NEW SOUTH WALES
Alstonville, Austral, Ballina, Bangor, Barden Ridge, Blacktown, Collaroy, Collaroy Plateau, Corrimal, Cronulla, Dean Park, Emu Plains, Engadine, Glenfield, Gosford West, Heathcote, Illawong, Jamisontown, Marayong, Minto, Mortdale, Mount Austin, Narrabeen, Orange, Peakhurst, Penrith, Penshurst, Point Clare, Port Macquarie, Prestons, Roselands, Springwood, Stanwell Park, Tarrawanna, Terrey Hills, Thirroul, Umina Beach, Wagga Wagga, Warriewood, Woonona, Woy Woy
ACT
Curtin, Farrer, Garran, Griffith, Hughes, Narrabundah, Red Hill, Stirling, Weston
VICTORIA
Altona Meadows, Ballarat, Ballarat East, Bayswater, Bendigo, Blackburn, California Gully, Canadian, Cowes, Cranbourne, Cranbourne East, Creswick, Dandenong, Dandenong North, Delacombe, Drouin, Drysdale, East Bendigo, Forest Hill, Heathmont, Hoppers Crossing, Ironbark, Junction Village, Lara, Long Gully, Moe, Morwell, Mount Clear, Neerim South, Newboroug, Nunawading, Ocean Grove, Point Cook, Point Lonsdale, Portarlington, Ringwood, Vermont, Vermont South, Wallington, Wantirna, Wantirna South, Warragul, Wendouree, Werribee
TASMANIA
Burnie, Legana, Newnham, Newstead, Norwood, Penguin, Riverside, Somerset, St Leonards, Ulverstone, West Ulverstone, Wynyard
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Aldgate, Cowandilla, Encounter Bay, Everard Park, Goolwa, Hahndorf, Heathfield, Lockleys, Marion, Marleston, Morphettville, Mount Barker, North Plympton, Oaklands Park, Port Elliot, Uraidla, Victor Harbor
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Balcatta, Bunbury, Calista, Carey Park, Cooloongup, Donnybrook, Eaton, Emu Point, Kingsley, Lockyer, Madeley, Marangaroo, Mirrabooka, Port Kennedy, Rockingham, Shoalwater, South Bunbury, Spencer Park, Waikiki, Yakamia
Originally published as Hospital hubs and aged care residents getting COVID jab first