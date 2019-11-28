Hospital generously helps 18 needy families through appeal

CELEBRATING Christmas with family and friends is a time we all treasure, and thanks to some generous health workers, a number of needy Ipswich families are also set to have a day to remember.

Staff from St Andrew’s Ipswich Private Hospital have generously agreed to help 18 needy families through the Queensland Times’ Adopt-A-Family appeal and it’s likely they could adopt more.

Registered nurse James Weeks first signed for the appeal with his partner last year and helped two families.

But feeling he could do more to help his local community, Mr Weeks approached his colleagues to ask if they would be happy to donate food and presents for vulnerable families.

“This is a really worthy cause and I wanted to do more to help. When I spoke to people at work about the appeal, they were all really happy to come on board and donate,” he said.

“We have 21 departments here at the hospital and I put the idea out to everyone.

“Our operating theatre has the most staff, 77 nurses alone, and then there are all the doctors as well, and they have taken on five families.

“Other departments have taken on one family and they are all very excited about giving back to the community.

“Christmas brings out the good spirit in everybody.”

James Weeks of St. Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital is coordinating the appeal with his colleagues. Photo: Cordell Richardson

Boxes have been set up in the tea rooms of the different departments and is quickly filling up with food items like Milo, tea, pasta, sauces and toiletries.

“I made up a list of good things to include in a hamper and passed that out to everyone,” Mr Weeks said.

“People have been picking up extra items at the supermarket, and others have pulled out perfectly good items from their pantry that can be donated.”

The appeal is about to enter its last week before hampers need to start being delivered to the different agencies from December 9-13.

With 32 families still needing to be adopted, Mr Weeks is encouraging other businesses and groups in the region to rally together to help a family that have fallen on tough times.

“What I have found here is everyone is happy and willing to help, and Christmas is a time to not think about yourself,” he said.

“If you have a large group of people, everyone only needs to pick up a few items each.

“It’s also cost effective to have others to help you.”

If you can help the appeal, send an email to the Adopt-A-Family appeal coordinator Karen McCoombes on aaf@qt.com.au or phone 3817 1786.