There has been another case of COVID-19 linked to the Ipswich Hospital after a health care worker tested positive.
Hospital cluster grows as health care worker infected

by Janelle Miles, John Farmer
17th Sep 2020 11:16 AM
A health care worker at the Ipswich Hospital is the latest confirmed case of COVID-19 in Queensland and at least the eight at that facility.

The man aged in his 60s is a close contact of a confirmed case and was on his 10th day of quarantine when diagnosed.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said because the worker was in quarantine, he posed no risk of community transmission.

"If we manage to only have causes from these clusters in quarantine, then we will ultimately end these clusters," he said.

Mr Miles said there had been a significant increase in the number of people getting tested, with 11,643 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 27 active cases in Queensland.

People lining up to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: Glenn Hunt
It comes as Mr Miles claimed Prime Minister Scott Morrison had orchestrated a deliberate strategy to bring down the Palaszczuk Government.

He said that would explain the Prime Minister's fixation on Queensland and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"(The LNP) is determined to bring us and our government down," Mr Miles said.

"That's why there is this focus on Queensland.

