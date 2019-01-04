Hort Expo to make its return to Lockyer Valley

RETURNING: Anthony Staatz and Michael Sippell at the 2016 Horticulture Expo in Gatton.

RETURNING: Anthony Staatz and Michael Sippell at the 2016 Horticulture Expo in Gatton. Ali Kuchel

IRRIGATORS and farmers will continue to fight this year for fairer water allocations across the Central Lockyer.

Following the Department of Natural Resources and Mines' water allocation proposal in November last year, farmers have rallied to ensure their livelihoods continue.

Lockyer Valley Growers Association president Michael Sippel said the plan was to ensure farmers could continue to grow five crops in a two-year period under new allocations.

"It doesn't matter if you're on the verge of retirement or a new, young farmer, it should be fair across the board,” he said.

Mr Sippel said growers and the Lockyer Water Collaborative wanted to see a system where growers were given enough water to continue their present farming practices.

"We have an inequitable situation where some farmers have been given a quarter or fifth of what they normally use,” Mr Sippel said.

"But their neighbour has been given their normal use.”

He said growers wanted water to be allocated fairly across the region, but also made tradable between growers.

Also this year, the Horticulture Expo will return to the Lockyer Valley. It will be the second time the Lockyer Valley Growers Association has hosted the event in three years.

Mr Sippel said more seed producers had registered for this year's event compared to the 2016 showcase. The Horticulture Expo will be held in July, with preparations under way

Ali Kuchel