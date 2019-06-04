Menu
Login
HORSES: Tony Lawton, Shane Hawley and Evan Hollis.
HORSES: Tony Lawton, Shane Hawley and Evan Hollis. Contributed
News

Horse sculpture takes top festival accolade

Ali Kuchel
by and Ali Kuchel
4th Jun 2019 10:04 AM

WHEN Tony Lawton entered the show, he didn't realise it was a competition. He entered to meet new people and discuss art.

But his sculpture of a horse head impressed judges and the Withcott man was named Best in Show at the Lockyer Valley Foothills Art Show.

"I had no idea people would like my work," he said.

"I just make the pieces because I like doing it."

After losing his job in Toowoomba and struggling to find work because of his bad back, Mr Lawton looked for an alternative.

It led him to the dump, where he salvaged unwanted pieces of metal and steel.

The result was called Silver Stallion, which took more than a week to complete.

"I always wanted to work with metal because it is such a good material," Mr Lawton said.

"You can always get pieces from the tip. I hate waste."

Mr Lawton entered five pieces into the show, which boasted artwork from more than 40 artists from the Lockyer Valley and surrounds.

 

Tony Lawton's sculptures he entered in the Lockyer Valley Foothills Art Show, 2019.
Tony Lawton's sculptures he entered in the Lockyer Valley Foothills Art Show, 2019. Contributed

"It's the first show I've entered," Mr Lawton said.

"It was a really good show, there was some fabulous pieces there. It was nice to see other artists as well."

The show was first started in 2013 to provide an event for local artists to showcase their work.

Coordinator Janice Holstein said most artists submitted five pieces each.

The event was judged by Evan Hollis, who said it was a pleasure to judge the competition.

"It was a terrific display of artworks hung beautifully in a rustic hall filled with warmth and friendliness," he said.

Art show winners

Sculpture: Tony Lawton (Withcott)

Pastel: Elizabeth Browne (Gatton)

Watercolour: Natasha Hodgson (Laidley)

Photography Colour: Craig Bachmann (Lake Clarendon)

Photography Black & White: Leon Chester (Laidley South)

Oils: Glen Smith (Bundamba)

Mixed Medium/Drawing: Glen Smith

Jen Voll (Gowrie Junction)

art art exhibition foothills art show janice holstein lockyer valley sculptures tony lawton
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Fuel spills onto road after three-vehicle crash

    Fuel spills onto road after three-vehicle crash

    News West-bound traffic on the Warrego Highway has been reduced to one lane following a car accident.

    Water pricing has potential to 'wipe out' irrigation

    Water pricing has potential to 'wipe out' irrigation

    News Oppostion meets with local irrigators

    Dominic's image takes top award

    Dominic's image takes top award

    News Star takes scoop at press awards

    Routine change key ingredient for Sugar Buzz

    Routine change key ingredient for Sugar Buzz

    Horses Sugar Buzz is fast becoming a stable favourite