Horse sculpture takes top festival accolade

WHEN Tony Lawton entered the show, he didn't realise it was a competition. He entered to meet new people and discuss art.

But his sculpture of a horse head impressed judges and the Withcott man was named Best in Show at the Lockyer Valley Foothills Art Show.

"I had no idea people would like my work," he said.

"I just make the pieces because I like doing it."

After losing his job in Toowoomba and struggling to find work because of his bad back, Mr Lawton looked for an alternative.

It led him to the dump, where he salvaged unwanted pieces of metal and steel.

The result was called Silver Stallion, which took more than a week to complete.

"I always wanted to work with metal because it is such a good material," Mr Lawton said.

"You can always get pieces from the tip. I hate waste."

Mr Lawton entered five pieces into the show, which boasted artwork from more than 40 artists from the Lockyer Valley and surrounds.

Tony Lawton's sculptures he entered in the Lockyer Valley Foothills Art Show, 2019. Contributed

"It's the first show I've entered," Mr Lawton said.

"It was a really good show, there was some fabulous pieces there. It was nice to see other artists as well."

The show was first started in 2013 to provide an event for local artists to showcase their work.

Coordinator Janice Holstein said most artists submitted five pieces each.

The event was judged by Evan Hollis, who said it was a pleasure to judge the competition.

"It was a terrific display of artworks hung beautifully in a rustic hall filled with warmth and friendliness," he said.

Art show winners

Sculpture: Tony Lawton (Withcott)

Pastel: Elizabeth Browne (Gatton)

Watercolour: Natasha Hodgson (Laidley)

Photography Colour: Craig Bachmann (Lake Clarendon)

Photography Black & White: Leon Chester (Laidley South)

Oils: Glen Smith (Bundamba)

Mixed Medium/Drawing: Glen Smith

Jen Voll (Gowrie Junction)