Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

HORROR VIDEO: Queensland’s cockroach invasion

by Greg Stolz
27th Feb 2020 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLAND homeowners have been warned about a cockroach invasion after the recent rains.

Confronting footage of hundreds of cockroaches crawling through a drain pipe at a Gold Coast home has been released by pipe repair company Nuflow Technologies to show the critters on the move.

Nuflow general manager James Tighe said the 'big wet' had brought an onslaught of unwanted visitors to homes and businesses.

"With these recent weather events, thousands of cockroaches and mosquitoes are taking refuge in residential water systems, and with many pipes cracked or disjointed, these critters can often find their way into the home much easier," Mr Tighe said.

Drain pipe company Nuflow Technologies has released vision of a cockroach invasion of a Gold Coast home. Picture: Nuflow Technologies
Drain pipe company Nuflow Technologies has released vision of a cockroach invasion of a Gold Coast home. Picture: Nuflow Technologies

"In some instances, when major flooding and heavy rains occur, large pieces of debris and rubbish flow into our waterways, significantly furthering opportunity for the bugs to take to our drainage systems looking for prey and food."

Mr Tighe said it was important for homeowners to ensure pipes were inspected regularly and free from defects to prevent insects from making an unexpected visit.

"Even small cracks or holes in residential pipes can create an access passage for all sorts of bugs, and the last thing people want to deal with after all this rain and flooding is a few extra visitors in their kitchens or bathrooms," he said.

Nuflow claims to use 'revolutionary technology' to repair pipes to maximise water flow and keep bugs out.

The company has 40 franchises across Australia and New Zealand as well as operations in Asia.

More Stories

Show More
bugs cockroaches editors picks infestation

Just In

    Runaway baboon gets the snip

    Runaway baboon gets the snip
    • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church to celebrate a century of serving community

        premium_icon Church to celebrate a century of serving community

        News THE last Presbyterian Church left standing in the Somerset region is set to celebrate its 100 year anniversary.

        New tourism plan to bring $20+ million to Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon New tourism plan to bring $20+ million to Lockyer Valley

        News A NEW plan has been hailed as a “big plus” for the economies of towns west of...

        TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        premium_icon TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        Education Take a look at the questions that stumped students

        Burnt, flood-prone home rejected by local council

        premium_icon Burnt, flood-prone home rejected by local council

        News A LANDOWNER has been told thanks but no thanks after asking the council buy his...