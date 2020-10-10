Horror story of 65-year-old scared to be inside her own home

DEBBIE Acheson feels a prisoner in her own home as she is heckled at, called derogatory names and the victim of death threats from the moment she walks out of her door.

Debbie lives in a Department of Housing unit and a few months ago, some new tenants moved in upstairs.

Calling The Morning Bulletin at her wit's end, Debbie didn't know what else she could.

She said she has been to the department's Rockhampton office and was told there was nothing they, or police, can do.

It's not ideal for a woman who is 65 years old and has health issues.

"If I come outside my gate, they say they are going to kill me," she said.

Debbie said she was called all sorts of names and she had an 87-year-old neighbour visit the other day who was also taunted and was quite shaken from the event.

She also claimed they have ripped out her security cameras.

Debbie has a small dog who she worries about taking outside in case there was poison in the yard.

The new neighbours moved in around June and Debbie said while it was a one-bedroom apartment, there was usually seven to nine people there each night and they often have parties at all hours.

Debbie has had to result to living in a housing commission home after she had a heart attack, lost her job and also lost all of her money in a divorce.

She has lived in her unit for six years after and has never had issues before.

"Now I am scared to be in my own home," she said.

She has put through paperwork to transfer accommodation as she feels she doesn't have any other choice.

"Why should I at 65 have to shift because of these people …. And I am not well, it doesn't help," she said.

In response to the comments, the Department of Housing and Public Works provided the following statement from a departmental spokesperson.

"Due to restrictions under the Privacy Act, the Department of Housing and Public Works is unable to comment on individual tenants," it read.

"Any matters relating to illegal behaviour or concerns for safety should be referred to the Queensland Police Service."

RELATED:

$2M housing commission project planned for Frenchville

DATA: Hundreds of people left homeless in Capricornia

REVEALED: Frightening reality of Rocky's public housing