Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRAGEDY: A 16-year-old boy has lost his life in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
TRAGEDY: A 16-year-old boy has lost his life in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

HORROR CRASH: Teenager killed in rollover near Dalby

Sam Turner
6th Oct 2020 8:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy was tragically killed in a horror rollover in Cecil Plains overnight.

Preliminary investigations indicate about 10.30pm on Monday, a car containing four people was travelling north on Dalby Cecil Plains Road, when it left the roadway and rolled several times.

Paramedics including critical care were called to the crash, but sadly the 16-year-old boy died at the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old teenage girl, and a 16-year-old teenage girl, were transported to Dalby Hospital in stable conditions with neck, back and abdominal injuries.

A 19-year-old man who was a passenger declined transport to hospital.

Forensic Crash investigations are continuing.

dalby cecil plains rd editors picks fatal traffic crash cecil plains qps

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Premium Content LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Politics The LNP will preference Labor last across all seats at the October 31 election, saying Queensland deserved a majority government.

        BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmers land

        Premium Content BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmers land

        News A woman transporting tick-infested cattle along the Warrego Highway faced court...

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel "I love this beautiful country and I won’t ever take it for granted"

        Three kids including infant taken to hospital after crash

        Premium Content Three kids including infant taken to hospital after crash

        News Three children, including an infant, were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle...